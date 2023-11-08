Sheffield Wednesday transfer news marks clear shift away from Xisco policy

Sheffield Wednesday appear to have taken on a fresh policy in one area of their transfer dealings. And it's one that strikes as a distinct departure from that of Danny Röhl's predecessor, Xisco.

The Owls are now out of a transfer embargo and as things stand will be able to operate in the transfer market come January. But in immediate terms, it is consideration over the short-term futures of their high-achieving youngsters that sees the club having made a change to how they wish to go about things under their new German boss.

Xisco was quizzed on several occasions over what his policy would be when it came to loaning out senior players in the club's under-21 side and told The Star it was his preference to retain the players on Wednesday's books and focus their development in-house. Darren Moore and previous Wednesday managers had preferred an open door policy when it came to loan moves for young players - particularly to non-league outfits - with youngsters earning the benefit of experience in senior competition.

It was confirmed this week that 20-year-old midfielder Jay Glover would be heading out on loan to National League North outfit Spennymoor Town on a short-term loan deal, with Luke Jackson's time with Gainsborough Trinity extended to mid-January. Further loan activity with regard to youth players is possible, it is understood.

Röhl has vast experience in coaching young players from his time coming through the ranks at RB Leipzig and has spoken of the need to 'look forward' with regard to how they mould their brightest young prospects. He told The Star last month that weekly meetings were in the pipeline to firm up the relationships between the senior side and the club's academy.

"It’s important that we have a good relationship with the U21s," he said. "We will have a talk every week so that I have a good overview over who we can bring into the team, and maybe have some training sessions together… It’s about the process, and how I can get a feeling for a lot of players."