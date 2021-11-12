The Star revealed earlier this month that the former Cardiff City man had reemerged as a potential addition to the squad.

Mendez-Laing’s status as a free agent means he could be signed and registered outside of the transfer window, offering a injection into the side’s attacking output.

Owls boss Darren Moore told The Star there has been no decision made on the potential to make any sort of offer to the wide man, however, but confirmed he is still spending time with the Hillsborough club.

“He’s just training,” he said. “I’ve said that all along.

“He’s in the building, it’s been wonderful to have him here and it’s been wonderful for us to open the doors and have him here training.

“It’s been great to have him on board. It’s good to see him and from where he was to where he is now just in terms of the volume of training, we’ve seen improvement with him. He’s looking good.

“There’s no real timescale or anything. Initially it was about him just coming in to train.

“We got the phonecall and I thought ‘Why not? Let’s get him in and get him training.’ The opportunity to get him training with the injuries we have and the lesser numbers, it’s been great to have him training. He’s been excellent and we’ll continue to do that.”