Lewis Wing’s season-long loan at Sheffield Wednesday has been cancelled to allow him to join the Owls’ promotion rivals Wycombe Wanderers on a permanent deal.
Wing had been on a season-long loan from Championship outfit Middlesbrough but failed to impress in his 24 appearances and found himself out of the matchday squad in recent weeks.
With eight loan players on the Owls’ books amid a busy January transfer window, an early termination appeared to be the best option both parties.
Last week, the Owls brought in the hugely experienced Harlee Dean on loan from Birmingham City and the defender made an impressive debut in Wednesday’s weekend win over Ipswich Town at Hillsborough.
Playing alongside Dean was another defender recently brought to S6 on loan, in Preston’s Jordan Storey who was also making his first start in that victory over the Tractor Boys.
And turning the debutants up to three was Arsenal forward Tyreece John-Jules who came off the bench for the Moore’s men to feature in the final 20 minutes.
It would appear that Moore has got what he has wanted in the transfer window so far, so there’s not likely to be an influx of players coming through the door on deadline day. However, the market has been slow and players who had previously been declared unavailable could have a change in circumstances, meaning that Wednesday – like many clubs today – may be offered a player that could be just too good to turn down.
What we can expect, is a player or two going out on loan. There are some on the fringes of the first team who could do with more regular game time – young defender Ciaran Brennan is now one of those following the arrival of Dean and Storey – so there’s likely to be movement in the regard, though switches to the National League can go through after the deadline.
Whatever happens today you’ll get the latest here on our live blog throughout the day and right up until the window closes at 11pm.
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 23:04
Burton Albion, who play Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, have signed central defender Sam Hughes on a permanent basis after he left Leicester City.
Hughes has been on loan at the Pirelli Stadium since August.
Accrington Stanley have completed the signing of midfielder Marcel Lewis from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old previously played for Chelsea but left West London for Belgium in May 2021.