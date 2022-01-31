Sheffield Wednesday transfers LIVE: Deadline Day news, rumours and reaction on final day of January window

If you’re a fan of rumours, online rants, sneaky agents, [insert any name] being spotted in a local KFC and footballers holding scarves above their heads in empty stadiums, then today is for you. It’s practically Christmas.

Yes, it’s deadline day in the January transfer window and unless your team is going to sign someone who’s been given the boot a while ago and is now a free agent who hasn’t played for a fair while, then today is their last chance to bolster the squad.

For Wednesday, they appear to have got the job done earlyish with three players coming in recently in Harlee Dean, Jordan Storey and Tyreece John-Jules but you just never know what might crop up between now and 11pm.

We are expecting at least a couple to be going out the door on loan and of course, (fear not, we are definitely not saying this is something that is likely to happen), who knows who might come in with a late big-money bid for a player. Deadline Day throws up all manner of madness, particularly in January, so it’s worth keeping track of all the developments throughout the day.

To do that, you can stay right here, where our team of Owls experts will bring you all the latest news and rumours on Wednesday and the teams around them, right up until the window [dramatic voice] SLAMS SHUT!