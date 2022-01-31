Sheffield Wednesday transfers LIVE: Deadline Day news, rumours and reaction on final day of January window
It has already been a fairly successful January transfer window for Sheffield Wednesday, with boss Darren Moore able to add reinforcements to his squad well before today’s deadline.
Last week, the Owls brought in the hugely experienced Harlee Dean on loan from Birmingham City and the defender made an impressive debut in Wednesday’s weekend win over Ipswich Town at Hillsborough.
Read More
Playing alongside Dean was another defender recently brought to S6 on loan, in Preston’s Jordan Storey who was also making his first start in that victory over the Tractor Boys.
And turning the debutants up to three was Arsenal forward Tyreece John-Jules who came off the bench for the Moore’s men to feature in the final 20 minutes.
It would appear that Moore has got what he has wanted in the transfer window so far, so there’s not likely to be an influx of players coming through the door on deadline day. However, the market has been slow and players who had previously been declared unavailable could have a change in circumstances, meaning that Wednesday – like many clubs today – may be offered a player that could be just too good to turn down.
What we can expect, is a player or two going out on loan. There are some on the fringes of the first team who could do with more regular game time – young defender Ciaran Brennan is now one of those following the arrival of Dean and Storey – so there’s likely to be movement in the regard, though switches to the National League can go through after the deadline.
Whatever happens today you’ll get the latest here on our live blog throughout the day and right up until the window closes at 11pm.
Sheffield Wednesday Deadline Day LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 07:26
- Wednesday have already signed Harlee Dean, Jordan Storey and Tyreece John-Jules this month
- Darren Moore admitted there has been interest in three of his players
Saido Berahino... what’s happening?
Well, there’s interest in the Owls striker, who hasn’t exactly set the world alight since arriving at the end of the last window
Saido Berahino’s Sheffield Wednesday future latest amid interest from elsewhere
There have been some questions asked about Saido Berahino’s future at Sheffield Wednesday, and it’s understood that there have been enquiries made about him.
One of Celtic’s former Owls is on the move
It’s not exactly been a dream move for the young defender so far...
Former Sheffield Wednesday man jets out to complete January Celtic exit
Former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Osaze Urhoghide, is on the verge of completing a loan move from Celtic to KV Oostende in Belgium.
Alex Miller here with the state of play at Wednesday on the final day
Sheffield Wednesday deadline day - Hopes, fears and expectations from final day of January transfer window
Another end of January, another transfer deadline day at Sheffield Wednesday.
A little look behind the curtain, courtesy of Darren Moore
Phonecalls, meetings and sliced bread - Behind the transfer window curtain
What goes into signing a footballer? Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore offered some insight into how a deal gets done, and some of the pitfalls.
Welcome to Deadline Day
If you’re a fan of rumours, online rants, sneaky agents, [insert any name] being spotted in a local KFC and footballers holding scarves above their heads in empty stadiums, then today is for you. It’s practically Christmas.
Yes, it’s deadline day in the January transfer window and unless your team is going to sign someone who’s been given the boot a while ago and is now a free agent who hasn’t played for a fair while, then today is their last chance to bolster the squad.
For Wednesday, they appear to have got the job done earlyish with three players coming in recently in Harlee Dean, Jordan Storey and Tyreece John-Jules but you just never know what might crop up between now and 11pm.
We are expecting at least a couple to be going out the door on loan and of course, (fear not, we are definitely not saying this is something that is likely to happen), who knows who might come in with a late big-money bid for a player. Deadline Day throws up all manner of madness, particularly in January, so it’s worth keeping track of all the developments throughout the day.
To do that, you can stay right here, where our team of Owls experts will bring you all the latest news and rumours on Wednesday and the teams around them, right up until the window [dramatic voice] SLAMS SHUT!
Get involved by tweeting us @TheStarOwls and we’ll be popping up with the odd Q&A throughout the day too. So keep the kettle boiling and stick with us for all the latest from S6