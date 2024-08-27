Sheffield Wednesday transfer window decision made after 'huge steps' made

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Sean Fusire is a player to have made a strong impression on Danny Röhl and his coaching staff in recent months, with a big decision made on his future.

Talented youngster Sean Fusire will be sticking around at Sheffield Wednesday this season, with the 19-year-old having set up more permanently in the Owls first team changing room following an eye-catching pre-season. Fusire was a star man in their Carabao Cup win at Hull City earlier this month and could feature in this evening’s second round visit to Grimsby Town.

Decisions are being made in these final days of the transfer window with regard to any approaches made on senior players and those with less experience. Asked whether there was any possibility of Fusire heading out on an experience-gaining temporary basis, Wednesday boss Röhl revealed that he would be staying put to continue his development in-house. Fusire recently altered positions, shifting from a role as a wide man in the majority of his youth career to playing as a six in the middle of midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am convinced it will be most helpful for him to train with us again and again,” Röhl said. “He trains with us in the first team, he has changed changing room from the academy to the first team which means he is always a part of our training and you see him day by day. He was injured in the academy for a long, long time and you will always have with players ups and downs, but in training he has performed, he has improved and made huge steps forward.

“It is fantastic to see. I like his attitude, he is very calm, he is always listening and he wants to learn. These are the tools you need to make the next step. For young players it is not about doing it one week or two weeks, it's about consistently coming to the next level and for this hopefully he will soon get the next opportunity to play.”