There will be an additional transfer window for Sheffield Wednesday and other football clubs this summer, the English Football League has explained.

In a statement today the EFL confirmed the opening and closing dates for two summer transfer windows in 2025, the first of which will open up in just a couple of weeks’ time.

The league explained that the first window will open on Sunday June 1st and will run until Tuesday June 10th at 7pm, after that it will be closed until Monday June 16th when it will re-open at 12:01am.

There will be two transfer windows this summer

In an explanation for the extra window, they said, “Due to an additional FIFA Club World Cup Registration Period introduced ahead of the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, the EFL and its Clubs have agreed that the summer transfer window shall operate for an additional ten-day period from Sunday 1 June 2025 to 19:00 on Tuesday 10 June 2025. This is due to the transfer window being unable to exceed a total of 89 days.

“The FIFA regulation on this matter permits the member associations of Clubs playing in the FIFA Club World Cup to establish this exceptional registration period, and there is therefore likely to be considerable transfer activity taking place across the world’s major leagues during this time. The EFL therefore believes that its Clubs should also have the opportunity to be active in the market at this time. “

Once open again on June 16th, Wednesday and their EFL counterparts will have until September 1st at 7pm to register any other new players, after which they will only be able to sign players who were out of contract when the window slammed shut.

The Owls are expected to have another busy summer given that a number of their players, at least 13 of them, are out of contract come July 1st, and at this point in time there has been no word from the club with regards to their retained list.

Meanwhile, speculation over the future of their manager, Danny Röhl, remains, and there are question marks over who will be in charge of the club by the time the first - or the second - of the transfer windows open up this summer.