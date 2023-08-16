It’s been a whirlwind. And it ain’t over yet.

Sheffield Wednesday’s summer transfer window started slowly but has certainly made up the pace in recent weeks, with 10 deals having been struck in what is looking like an increasingly revamped squad.

The step up back to the Championship was always going to invoke changes and despite that swell in activity, it is The Star’s understanding that the work is far from over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a whistle-stop flick through what could happen before the window closes on September 1 - just over a fortnight away.

Where are they at?

It’s been a busy one to keep up with and has represented a real departure from the approach taken last few transfer windows - in the profile of players that have been brought in at least.

No fewer than 10 new signings have arrived from AC Milan, Monaco, PSG, Manchester United and, erm, Blackpool among others.

They’re largely an uknown quantity, which brings excitement or trepidation depending on whether your outlook is half-full or half-empty. The requirement for patience has been expressed as the new boys settle in.

Is more business likely? If so, what are they looking for?

Put simply, yes, there is more business expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s understood that Wednesday want to continue to bring more pace and adventure into the squad - the most recent signing Djeidi Gassama helps to scratch that itch - and while there has been no public discussion over the number of signings it is felt is required, Xisco has made clear he wants at least two players for every position in the side.

The goalkeeping department is sorted and Xisco has suggested that he feels the club probably have enough in the central defensive areas, though it is understood that consideration could be made over potential strengthening at left-back.

That leaves midfield and in attack as areas that could have focus places on before the window is out.

Where are they looking?

As reported by The Star this week, the club are known to be actively looking in the Premier League loans market and have opened dialogue with at least two clubs over potential options - there are likely to be more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These deals are routinely completed towards the back end of transfer windows, so there may well be a wait to see what comes of those talks.

A raft of transfers have come from Europe and it may be that Wednesday continue to throw their rod that way.

What about outgoings and those reports about Marvin Johnson and Michael Smith?

Speculation so far has centred on two players.

Marvin Johnson is a player sidelined for now at least, with Xisco projecting a cryptic response with regard to why he is currently out of the side.

He had raised interest from clubs in the Championship and in League One before he signed his new contract with the club just last month and it seems unlikely he’d be short of options depending on whether Wednesday decide he’s surplus to requirements and what sort of deal they may look to get for him - be that a permanent transfer or a loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Smith was the subject of a loan bid from Derby County and his old manager Paul Warne, but The Star’s understanding is that this was swiftly knocked back.

Xisco spoke glowingly of Smith’s attributes in the aftermath of the interest and the target man came off the bench to open his Championship account with the Owls at Hull. For now at least, he looks likely to stay put.

The prospect of senior players leaving the club hasn’t been denied if deals suit the club.

Any word on the youngsters?

A few will go out on loan, as is routine.

Wednesday’s under-21s opened up their season with a strong performance in a 2-2 draw with last season’s champions Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Pierce Charles has been given a squad number and is very much a part of Xisco’s first team set-up.

Ciaran Brennan remains in the final stages of a comeback from a shoulder injury sustained at Swindon Town - with defensive reinforcements having been made, his future is unknown as of yet.

There are players such as Rio Shipston, Bailey Cadamarteri, Sean Fusire, Adam Adetoro and others that could be in-line for their first taste of sustained senior action elsewhere. Wednesday have tended to prefer shorter-term loan deals.