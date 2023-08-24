Sheffield Wednesday ‘in contact’ with transfer targets - deals are close

Sheffield Wednesday are ‘close’ to adding to their squad as the transfer window begins to enter its final week.

English clubs have until 11pm next Friday to complete deals, with the Owls already having added 10 players to their squad in what has been a vast overhaul under new manager Xisco - who said Wednesday were in contact with some players whose signings were ‘close’ to completion.

The club are known to be exploring the Premier League loans market but have continued in their search elsewhere. Of the new additions, six have arrived from overseas.

Asked where the recruitment focus is placed at current, Xisco made clear Wednesday have spread the net wide in search of fresh faces.

“We try in all places, in Premier League, Championship, League One, in La Liga,” he said. “All the places. We are trying to sign different players.

“Right now we are putting focus on two or three players here and we are waiting to see if there is a chance they will arrive.”

Xisco went on to make clear there had been progress made with certain targets and said they were working to an exhaustive list of possible signings.

There was no indication of whether any new faces could be unveiled before this weekend’s trip to Cardiff City.

He continued: “In this moment, we are in contact with them, we are close, but you never know what will happen. You can say you are close and then after 10 minutes the situation is broken because of an outside situation.