Sheffield Wednesday transfer state of play on penultimate day of the window

Sheffield Wednesday are open for business as we enter the final day-and-a-bit of the summer transfer window.

Well here it is, Sheffield Wednesday fans; the penultimate day of the longest and busiest summer transfer window in some time. A raft of players out, a raft of players in and speculation throughout proceedings. With less than two days to go before the window - ahem - ‘slams shut’ at 11pm on Friday evening, we took a look at where things stand heading into deadline day.

All updates subject to change et cetra and so on.

What could they bring in?

The bulk of their work is already done and it wouldn’t be a monumental shock if no further business to be done - though in an ideal world The Star understands they would like to. It’s believed another attacker and a ball-playing defender - preferably a left-footed one - are options still being looked at. Specific names, at this stage, are on short supply.

Speaking in relaxed tones earlier this week, Röhl shut up shop on talk of transfers at the very back end of what has been a relentless summer of press conference quizzes and non-stop speculation. What he did say did leave open the possibility of more incoming business. The work, he suggested, goes on and with specific ideals in mind contact books remain open.

He said with a smile: “I think it's always good when I do not speak about transfer and how close or how not close. I didn't speak about Shea (Charles) and now it is done, this is also my learning, to not give too much expectation now. I can say 100 per cent and confirm that we always look to my squad on which areas we can improve and from this point we go forward. We will see what we can do.”

Where are they looking?

It’s looking very much like the Premier League loans market. It’s fiercely competitive, particularly at this stage of the window. There’s a reason that’s where the focus appears to be landing; Wednesday are after players that will make an impact on the first team rather than players that will serve to add depth. The signing of permanent players of that calibre, Röhl suggested, are simply too pricey.

The Wednesday boss said in part last week: “These kind of players, especially in the English market in the Premier League or Championship, they always cost a lot of money. We have done well until now and from this point we go forward, hopefully we find the next players for our squad. I am really positive about this.”

How about outgoings?

The question marks hang over two names, those of Michael Smith and Callum Paterson. The Star understands Wrexham retain an interest in Smith among other clubs but a stand-off over the workings of a deal remain unresolved. Paterson is available for an exit and has attracted interest, though a deal for now isn’t believed to be forthcoming.

Smith was left out of the Carabao Cup squad for the Owls’ win at Grimsby on Tuesday and answering questions on his absence, Röhl said: “He trained in the morning. Let’s see with Michael what happens there. In the morning I had a good conversation with him, he is a great character and in January we made a decision and he played a lot in the second leg. Maybe more than he expected. Let’s see where we are on Friday and when you can ask me again with transfers.”

On Paterson, the Wednesday boss told The Star on Tuesday evening: “Callum knows where he is, this is always what I try to do. Sometimes as a manager it is rally hard to be honest with them, but he played well, he scored twice and worked hard for the team. This is what I demand and is also what he demands from himself. We take the positive things from such a game and again look forward.”

Earlier interest in Marvin Johnson doesn’t appear to be going anywhere and while consideration over a loan deal for Pierce Charles was given he is now expected to stay put. Other young players are available for loan moves but may move on after the deadline to non-league clubs.