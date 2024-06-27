Sheffield Wednesday transfer scene hotting up amid flurry of reports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s months since Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl made clear the importance of getting the bulk of the club’s transfer business sorted sooner rather than later.

The German coach pulled off something remarkable along with his players last season, digging themselves up from the doldrums of their worst-ever start to an EFL season under previous incumbent Xisco to achieve 51 points and complete an unlikely survival effort. Now signed-up to a new three-year contract at S6, he has spoken about the need to improve the squad for a tilt at the upper reaches of next season’s table. The market is ‘tough’, he has said, but there are good players shortlisted.

Three players are confirmed to be in the door. Ben Hamer and Max Lowe have signed on free agent terms and will become Wednesday players when contracts at their current clubs come to an end at the turn of the month. Yan Valery has been signed for an undisclosed fee from French club Angers.

Swedish attacking midfielder Svante Ingelsson, 26, is known to be a target after his contract with German second tier outfit Hansa Rostock was rendered invalid after their relegation. The Star understands that the former Sweden youth international has been receptive to a Championship move and that it is a deal that could progress quickly.

Interest has also been reported in outgoing Manchester United youngster Charlie McNeill. The Championship Chat Pod, which is fronted by two South Yorkshire-based football writers, claim Wednesday are ‘firmly in the race’ to sign the 20-year-old forward, who has announced his departure from Old Trafford after loan stints with Newport County and Stevenage.

McNeill is a name that may well ring a bell for Owls supporters. In 2021 he spent time training with Darren Moore’s Wednesday side alongside his fellow Red Devils youth colleague Dillon Hoogewerf. Current England international Kobbie Mainoo was also said to have spent time at Middlewood Road in what was effectively a work experience programme set up by Manchester United to better prepare their youngsters for senior football.