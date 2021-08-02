Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours: Owls set to win race for former Middlesbrough winger, Kevin Phillips urges Sunderland to sign Scotland international
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore spoke to the media after their EFL Cup clash with Huddersfield Town at the weekend.
The former Doncaster Rovers boss seemed confident there would be further signings made in the coming days.
He said: “Close, to me, means when they get signed on a piece of paper.
“Because they are not signed, as far as I’m concerned we are still a million miles away. We will wait.
“We are working extremely hard to try and get bodies in. Will there be bodies in for the Charlton game? I am hopeful there might be. If not then we’ll get on and move on, but we will wait and see.
“I won’t give you a definite number, but we’ll see how we go over the next few weeks.”