The 31-year-old joined the Owls in 2015 and has since been a vital part of the Sheffield Wednesday team, with Garry Monk rewarding him with the captain’s armband last season.

A host of clubs have expressed interest in Bannan this summer but the midfielder has made it clear he has no intention of leaving the club and wants to help Sheffield Wednesday return to the Championship at the first attempt.

When asked if he would still be in Sheffield by the time the window shut, Bannan said: “Yeah… I’m sure I’ll be here. I’ve got a job to do in getting the team back to the Championship, and I’m looking forward to doing that.”

He also went on to add, “I’ve been the leader of the team, I’ve been here for so long, and getting relegated is never nice - especially in my first season as captain.

“I took it personally and it wasn’t a good feeling. I feel that I owe it to the club and fans to get them back to the Championship.”

