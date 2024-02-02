Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And the question now is whether Sheffield Wednesday's next January transfer window is spent as a Championship club or a League One club and whether they can do enough to make good on their aspirations and end the season in 21st place or above.

The signs of progress are there, the results too. And while those around them have scrapped to improve their squad - as have the Owls themselves of course - things take on a new complexion as we make the turn into February and to the business end of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking nine points as the starting point for those fairly seen as within the relegation scrap as things stand, here's the business done by each of the teams vying for survival.

Decide for yourselves how Wednesday did when pitted against those around them.

19th - Stoke City - 32pts (GD-9)

In

Daniel Iversen (loan, Leicester City)

Luke Cundle (loan, Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Scott Morris (undisclosed, Christchurch United)

Million Manhoef (undisclosed, Vitesse Arnhem)

Out

Lewis Macari (free, Notts County)

Tommy Simkin (loan, Forest Green Rovers)

Emre Tezgel (loan, MK Dons)

20th - Birmingham City - 23pts (GD-10)

In

Josh Williams (end of loan, Cheltenham Town)

Nico Gordon (end of loan, Solihull Moors)

Andre Dozzell (loan, Queens Park Rangers)

Paik Seung-ho (free, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Zach Jeacock (end of loan, Gloucester City)

Alex Pritchard (undisclosed, Sunderland)

Josh Andrews (end of loan, Accrington Stanley)

Out

Brandon Khela (loan, Ross County)

Zach Jeacock (released)

Josh Andrews (undisclosed, Gillingham)

21st - Huddersfield Town - 28pts (GD-18)

In

Brodie Spencer (end of loan, Motherwell)

Alex Matos (loan, Chelsea)

Bojan Radulovic (undisclosed, HJK Helsinki)

Scott High (end of loan, Ross County)

Radinio Balker (£1.1m, Groningen)

Rhys Healey (undisclosed, Watford)

Out

Josh Austerfield (loan, Crewe Alexandra)

Rarmani Edmonds-Green (undisclosed, Charlton Athletic)

Kyle Hudlin (loan, Burton Albion)

22nd - QPR - 25pts (GD-15)

In

Joe Walsh (end of loan, Accrington Stanley)

Michael Frey (undisclosed, Royal Antwerp)

Isaac Hayden (loan, Newcastle United)

Joe Hodge (loan, Queens Park Rangers)

Out

Andre Dozzell (loan, Birmingham City)

Charlie Kelman (loan, Wigan Athletic)

23rd - Sheffield Wednesday - 23pts (GD-24)

In

Ciaran Brennan (end of loan, Hartlepool United)

James Beadle (loan, Brighton & Hove Albion)

Ike Ugbo (loan, Troyes)

Ian Poveda (loan, Leeds United)

Kristian Pedersen (loan, Swansea City)

Out

John Buckley (end of loan, Blackburn Rovers)

Tyreeq Bakinson (loan, Charlton Athletic)

George Byers (loan, Blackpool)

24th - Rotherham United - 19pts (GD-27)

In

Joel Holvey (end of loan, Gainsborough)

Hamish Douglas (end of loan, Gainsborough)

Peter Kioso (end of loan, Peterborough United)

Andy Rinomhota (loan, Cardiff City)

Out

Fred Onyedinma (end of loan, Luton Town)

Dexter Lembikisa (end of loan, Wolverhampton Wanderers)