”The first step..” Xisco makes important claim on Sheffield Wednesday transfer policy

Sheffield Wednesday’s fresh direction in transfer policy can open up a legacy for the club going forward, so says manager Xisco.

The Owls have been criticised in recent years for signing players with little ‘sell-on value’.

But this transfer window could in theory turn that narrative around, with the likes of talented attacking threats Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama joining from big academies at young ages and vitally on lengthy reported contract lengths.

Both players have the attributes and skillset to make admirers if successful and join a squad rich in EFL experience. It is reported that their parent clubs will get a cut of any future transfer fee received by Wednesday.

“We needed to bring something different,” Xisco said. “What is the value of our squad? It is important that we generate value for the future, how we can work to go one step more. You want to stay with the same? I think no.