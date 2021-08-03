Wednesday completed their eighth signing of the summer yesterday, adding another attacker to their ranks.

The Owls have brought in 19-year-old Canadian international Theo Corbeanu from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan deal.

The teenager becomes Sheffield Wednesday’s fifth loan signing of the summer - joining Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Olamide Shodipo (QPR), Lewis Wing (Middlesbrough) and Florian Kamberi (FC St. Gallen).

It’s been a busy summer for Moore as he looks to get the Owls into a stronger position ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 2021/22 season is due to start on Saturday and there has already been a lot of transfer activity. The likes of Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic look to have recruited well but most squads still have gaps in their squads and are still seeking reinforcements.

League One transfer gossip below:

1. Portsmouth eyeing ex-Arsenal prodigy Portsmouth are eyeing up a loan move for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Robbie Burton. The 21-year-old came up through Arsenal's youth set-up before moving to Croatia. (The 72)

2. Sunderland to challenge League One rivals for full-back Sunderland have reportedly entered the race to sign Dundee left-back Jamie Robson. Lincoln City are also said to be interested in the player. (Daily Record)

3. Leicester City striker training with Pompey ahead of potential loan move Leicester City's George Hirst is training with Portsmouth this week and could be sent for a loan move to the south coast. The 22-year-old failed to score in 32 appearances while on loan at Rotherham United last season. (LeicestershireLive)

4. Former Derby County midfielder training with Doncaster Rovers Ex-Derby County midfielder Jacob Butterfield is training with Doncaster Rovers - appearing as a substitute in Rovers' friendly against Harrogate Town on Sunday. Butterfield is a free agent having last played in Australia. (Derby Telegraph)