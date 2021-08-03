Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls signing turned down offers; League One rivals strengthen
It’s been a busy summer for Darren Moore as he looks to rebuild his Sheffield Wednesday squad for a tilt at League One promotion.
Wednesday completed their eighth signing of the summer yesterday, adding another attacker to their ranks.
The Owls have brought in 19-year-old Canadian international Theo Corbeanu from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan deal.
The teenager becomes Sheffield Wednesday’s fifth loan signing of the summer - joining Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Olamide Shodipo (QPR), Lewis Wing (Middlesbrough) and Florian Kamberi (FC St. Gallen).
It’s been a busy summer for Moore as he looks to get the Owls into a stronger position ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.
The 2021/22 season is due to start on Saturday and there has already been a lot of transfer activity. The likes of Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic look to have recruited well but most squads still have gaps in their squads and are still seeking reinforcements.
League One transfer gossip below: