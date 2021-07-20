Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls join battle for ex-Crystal Palace man, Bournemouth swoop for free agent
Sheffield Wednesday are edging closer to getting their 2021/22 campaign underway, and will be looking to up their match fitness in their remaining pre-season friendly matches.
The Owls, who lost 2-0 to Barnsley last weekend, are back in action today, with the tough test of recently relegated West Bromwich Albion standing ahead of them.
Speaking ahead of the game, Wednesday boss Darren Moore said: “It’s even tougher (than the previously friendlies) again really… You are playing against two Championship clubs, and two clubs that were at the high end last season.
“Obviously West Brom came down, so they have that Premier League experience, and we know Barnsley had a wonderful season last season and probably felt they just missed out really. It’s two top level teams, and that’s what we wanted.
“We want the volume to increase and when that happens it identifies to coaches and staff areas of your game you need to work on.
“These teams test you and stretch you and that’s what you need in pre-season. Those match minutes, and teams that stretch you into those hard minutes in the game where fatigue and decision-making plays a massive element.”
Meanwhile, Moore revealed he's not heard anything to suggest Swansea City are looking to sign his midfielder Barry Bannan, and insisted his key focus is keeping hold of his current crop of players ahead of the new season.
Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Sheffield and the rest of the EFL, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues: