Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Lincoln City star gets Championship move as Wycombe sign Sunderland midfielder

The Owls are believed to be interested in signing a young central midfielder from a Premier League club upon the expiration of his contract at the end of this month.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell in the Championship with Wycombe Wanderers last season.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals continue to press on with their squad rebuilds while the Owls remain under a transfer embargo, which restricts them to loans and free transfers.

Seven deals were confirmed in the third tier on Tuesday, which you can read about below, including a move for ex-Wednesday player Matt Penney.

The new season is set to get underway on Saturday, 7 August. The Owls begin away to Charlton Athletic.

1. Sheffield Wednesday transfer news and rumours All the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One. Photo: George Wood Buy photo

2. Lincoln star gets Championship move Peterborough have signed midfielder Jorge Grant from Lincoln for an undisclosed fee. Grant, 26, has joined Championship new boys Posh on a three-year deal. Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo

3. Gillingham striker moves on Ross County have signed striker Dominic Samuel from Gillingham. Photo: Jacques Feeney Buy photo

4. Cheltenham sign Hull midfielder Cheltenham have announced the return of midfielder Elliot Bonds on a two-year deal from Hull. Photo: Warren Little Buy photo