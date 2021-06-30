Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Lincoln City star gets Championship move as Wycombe sign Sunderland midfielder
Sheffield Wednesday’s summer transfer business could finally be kicking into action as the Olws continue their pre-season preparations in south Wales.
The Owls are believed to be interested in signing a young central midfielder from a Premier League club upon the expiration of his contract at the end of this month.
The 22-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell in the Championship with Wycombe Wanderers last season.
Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals continue to press on with their squad rebuilds while the Owls remain under a transfer embargo, which restricts them to loans and free transfers.
Seven deals were confirmed in the third tier on Tuesday, which you can read about below, including a move for ex-Wednesday player Matt Penney.
The new season is set to get underway on Saturday, 7 August. The Owls begin away to Charlton Athletic.