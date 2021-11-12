The former England youth international, who impressed in just two appearances in an injury-torn time with the Owls, arrived on a season-long loan from the Premier League club in the summer.

But an injury recurrence will see him out until the new year, leaving Wednesday Moore to admit last month that they have a decision to make over whether to cut his stay short.

With Dominic Iorfa also out until the new year, the Owls boss also admitted that defensive reinforcements are a priority heading into the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Star ahead of their League One clash with Gillingham on Saturday, Moore said: “We’re still in discussions with Everton and it’s possible [the loan is cut short].

“We’re looking at the loan and there’s a possibility to go on with it or that we both come to an agreement to end the loan.

“Both clubs are talking and will make a professional decision on that.

“He’s back at Everton now receiving treatment and he’s making good, slow but steady progress in terms of where he needs to get back to full fitness.

Young defender Lewis Gibson is back at Everton for treatment on his injury - prompting a search for new defenders at Sheffield Wednesday.

“There are still ongoing discussions with that one.”

Moore confirmed some weeks ago that plans for the January transfer window were already underway and it has become more and more clear that the back line will be a priority.

Youngster Ciaran Brennan is back from a loan stint at Notts County, but it seems the Owls will need to forge on until January with what they have.

“Obviously that’s something that will be spoken about and is being looked at not just now but for weeks now in terms of identifying the right bodies for what we need,” Moore said on the potential of bringing in new defenders.

“That’s football for you, it’s part and parcel of the unforeseen and we’ll look towards that. The work is going in for that.

“At the moment we have a multitude of games to think about and worry about before that happens.