Sheffield Wednesday Transfer News: Joost van Aken ‘on shortlist’ to link up with Jaap Stam back home

Sheffield Wednesday defender Joost van Aken has emerged as a transfer target for an Eredivisie side according to reports in his native Holland.

Dutch newspaper De Stentor are reporting that PEC Zwolle – currently three points from the bottom of the Eredivisie table – are interested in bringing the 24-year-old back home after what has been a largely injury-ravaged spell in England.

Joost Van Aken in action again Wigan in his only league appearance this season .Pic Steve Ellis

Zwolle are managed by Jaap Stam, who will know van Aken from his time as boss at Reading. Van Aken was in the Owls side that drew 0-0 with the Royals at the Madjeski Stadium in November 2017.

The central defender has made just two appearances this season since recovering from a series of injuries which began with a damaged hamstring, picked up on Boxing Day 2017 in the victory away to Nottingham Forest.

He returned at the beginning of this campaign and featured in the defeat away to Wigan but suffered fresh injury agony in the Carabao Cup win at Sunderland.

He is now fit and has played for the under 23s this season but is currently out of favour.

Owls Joost van Aken with George Boyd after his last appearance for Wednesday at Sunderland in the League Cup....Pic Steve Ellis

De Stentor reported Zwolle technical director being quoted as saying “[Van Aken] is indeed on our shortlist”.

Van Aken joined Wednesday from Heerenveen in August 2017 for a reported £4million, most of which the club will find difficult to recoup if they decide to sell on.