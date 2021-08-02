Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: ex-Owls ace seals Championship switch, Fulham target set to cost £4m

The new-look Owls side - who included the likes of Jack Hunt, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing in the starting line-up - will still take plenty of positives from the display despite the result, and will look to bounce back when they kick off their league season away to Charlton Athletic next weekend.

Speaking after the defeat to the Terriers, Wednesday boss Darren Moore said: “We’re disappointed, we don’t want to win games however it comes.

“The players stepped up (in the shoot-out) and wanted to take a penalty, the keeper made good saves and that’s all it was.

“If you ask me to comment on the 90 minutes of football, it was a game that when (Huddersfield manager) Carlos (Corberan) and I decided to have the fixture early, it was always going to be a competitive game because we had the fixture towards the end of last season and drew the game. You couldn’t split hairs between the teams.”

He continued: “I thought it was a high-level contest by both teams. I stood in the technical area after 20 minutes and thought that one goal would probably settle things because both teams were spot on in terms of their approach and their effort off the ball to nullify each other.

“On the ball, to get around that, we had to be slicker and cleaner with the ball. At times we moved it really, really well.

“In terms of the 90 minutes, both teams cancelled each other out. Bailey made saves, (Lee) Nicholls made saves for them. It was a relatively even contest today and one we can take a lot out of ahead of the season opener at the weekend.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Hammers favourites to sign Pereira West Ham have been named the firm, odds-on favourite to land West Brom star Matheus Pereira, ahead of Leicester City. The Brazilian sensation is expected to leave the Hawthorns this summer, following his side's relegation to the Championship. (SkyBet) Photo: GLYN KIRK Buy photo

2. Terriers want eight-figures for star midfielder Leeds United have been quoted a £10m asking price for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien, reports have suggested. The Whites have been heavily linked with the 22-year-old, who made 42 Championship appearances last season. (The 72) Photo: George Wood Buy photo

3. Armstrong replacement won't come cheap Southampton are rumoured to have quoted Blackburn Rovers a hefty £6m for their striker Michael Obafemi. Blackburn look set to lose Armstrong this summer, but should generate enough cash to sign a quality replacement. (Football League World) Photo: Justin Setterfield Buy photo

4. Sky Blues takes Souare on trial Coventry City have handed a trial to ex-Crystal Palace man Pape Souare. The Senegal international has been without a club for a year, but secure a move back to the Championship should the Sky Blues decide to hand him a contract. (Coventry Telegraph) Photo: Mike Hewitt Buy photo