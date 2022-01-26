A centre-back has been Moore’s top priority in the January transfer window, with 30-year-old Dean set to play a big part between now and the end of the campaign as Wednesday look to secure a play-off spot at least.

The former Blues skipper was voted the club’s player of the year last term.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harlee Dean of Birmingham City in action against Ovie Ejaria of Reading during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Reading at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Sunderland sign £9m Spurs winger

Former Leeds United winger Jack Clarke has left Tottenham Hotspur for a loan spell with League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland.

Discussing the ambitious move, Black Cats boss Lee Johnson said: “Jack is a talented player and having followed his progress over the past few years, I feel like he’s really grown on the pitch throughout the past six months and found a maturity to pair with that talent.

"The competition for places in our final third is strong and we want to be able to change games as we move into the back end of the season. Jack understands that this is a big club with a lot to play for, but he wants to be an influential player for us and help to ensure we have a successful end to the season.”

Charlton locked in talks for Middlesbrough man

Charlton are in discussions with Championship side Middlesbrough for attacking midfielder Marcus Browne.

Browne hasn’t featured for Boro this season and has failed to gain a place in the starting lineup, following an injury-hit first half of the campaign.

It had initially been reported that Charlton were looking to bring the 24-year-old in on loan for the rest of the term, but it seems the Addicks want the midfielder in on a full-time basis.

Talks have appeared to have gone well and he looks set for a medical at The Valley, as he prepares for a return to League One after playing 61 times for Oxford during two spells at the Kassam Stadium.

Portsmouth add pair from Crystal Palace and Sunderland