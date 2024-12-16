Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Aston Villa monitor in-demand Owls talent
Charles, 19, is becoming increasingly highly rated as he continues on his developmental journey at Middlewood Road, and his recent step into senior football with the Northern Ireland national team has only proven to increase his standing further.
The youngster is spoken of in high regard by Owls boss, Danny Röhl, and The Star has previously reported that a number of clubs in the Premier League are keeping tabs on his progress as they weigh up whether he could be an option going forward.
UEFA Champions League outfit, Aston Villa, are believed to be one of those clubs who have Charles down on a list of potential signings going forward, however it’s understood that there are no imminent plans as we speak from them or any of their counterparts to make a move just yet.
But Charles is a player in demand, and The Star is led to believe that several clubs in the English Football League are interested in taking him on loan in January, with regular game time seen as being a crucial next stage in his development.
Wednesday do have James Beadle and Ben Hamer on their books as well as Charles at the moment, leaving a gap for the latter go out and play should the right opportunity arise, and the decision to sign a new contract back in May suggests that both parties are keen for there to be a future at Hillsborough for the Northern Irish talent.
