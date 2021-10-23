The Owls already have a host of young players out on temporary deals including Ryan Galvin, Josh Dawodu, Ciaran Brennan, Luke Jackson, Charles Hagan and Liam Waldock.

And now midfield man Lewis Farmer, a former Wednesday under-18 captain who has made the step up to Lee Bullen’s under-23 side, has been loaned out to Southern League Premier Division Central side Redditch United on an initial one-month deal.

An exciting and energetic attacking midfielder, he was part of the fated Owls side that lifted the North and National titles in 2018/19 and has been an ever-present in Bullen’s Owlets this season.

Owls boss Darren Moore said in preseason that while he felt some of the youngsters were ready for senior involvement, “There’s also one or two that still, I feel, could look to have a loan and get some experience.

“They could also get some game knowledge and game understanding – and to build up their physical strength.

“You need that game time to build it, so looking at some of the youngsters that’ll be some of the pathways for them in order to bridge that step that’s needed for the first team.”

It could well prove to be that Farmer’s loan is extended as has been the case with a number of those already out on temporary deals this season.

