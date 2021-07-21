The Owls boss revealed on Saturday that Fulham’s Sylvester Jasper was the unfamiliar face taking on Barnsley at Oakwell and yesterday at the Baggies' training ground Chelsea’s Tariq Uwakwe was given a run out, while Jasper was offered another chance to impress in a blue and white shirt.

Moore has been offering a host of players a trial over the summer as he attempts to rebuild his squad for the League One challenge and with limited funds available to him.

In the Hunt for Jack

Sheffield Wednesday remain busy trying to bolster their squad ahead of the new season in League One.

A more surprising turn-up on the transfer front is the interest in former Owls full-back Jack Hunt There have been whispers about a potential move since last week but as The Star confirmed last night, talks are talking place over the possibility of bringing the 30-year-old back to Hillsborough. Hunt left S6 three years ago and joined Bristol City but was released in the summer after his contract expired. There is no doubt that Hunt would be a great addition in League One and this would be quite a coup if Wednesday pulled it off, at the right price.

Clare to the Valley

Another former Owl on the move is midfielder Sean Clare. The 24-year-old has joined League One Charlton and could take on Wednesday on the opening day after the switch was announced yesterday. Clare spent time at Charlton as a kid before moving to Wednesday and said of the move: “To come back and have the chance to do what I dreamt of as a kid, to play in the first team, to be successful with a massive club like Charlton is something I'm really excited to do.”

He left Wednesday after impressing in a handful of appearances, having been offerd a new deal allowing his contract to run out and moving to Hearts for a minimal fee, much to the annoyance of Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri. Clare then went to Oxford but failed to nail down a permanent place and has a spell on loan at Burton last season.

Jayden has Rovers trial

As The Star stated last week, former Reading youngster Jayden Onen has been looked at as a possible option by Moore as he looks to bolster his attacking ranks. We also said that Doncaster Rovers had shown interest and they have had a closer look. As reported by our colleagues at Doncaster Free Press Onen played as one of eight trialists for Covid-hit Rovers in their match against AFC Wakefield last night.

Around League One

Portsmouth had a busy evening yesterday, confirming two new signings. Wednesday’s League One rivals secured their eighth incomer of the summer and their second of the night when they announced the arrivals of Jayden Reid after the winger’s release from Birmingham and striker Gassan Ahadme on a season-long loan from Norwich. Ahadme has scored seven goals already in pre-season.

Rotherham United brought in their first signing of the window yesterday, with Northern Ireland international Shane Ferguson. The 30-year old, who can play on the left of midfield or as a left back, moves to the Millers on a two-year deal with the option of a third.