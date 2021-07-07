Sheffield Wednesday as things stand, are still under a transfer embargo but having finally released their accounts yesterday and with talks ongoing with the EFL, it is expected that movement could be made on that very soon.

The Owls are currently at the end of their pre-season training camp in Wales, where they will finish off with a match against Celtic, before heading into a fairly busy friendly schedule starting at Chester on Saturday.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see more trialists given a chance in that match at the weekend, with Darren Moore having a look at a couple of players during the camp already.

Elsewhere, it’s busy in League One with some of Wednesday’s divisional rivals being linked almost daily with new signings as the new campaign begins in just a month’s time.

Here’s a round-up of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the division.

1. Black Cats to rescue Pritchard Sunderland are ready to end Alex Pritchard's nightare spell at Huddersfield Town by taking the midfielder to the Stadium of Light. The 28-year-old has struggled for consistency at the Terriers since a big money move three years ago. (Various)

2. Imps in for former Owl Ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Chris Maguire is reportedly close to a move to Lincoln City after his release from Sunderland. The Scot is understood to have had a medical at Sincil Bank. (Sky Sports)

3. Injury blow for new Pompey signing Teenage full-back Liam Vincent, who only recently signed for Portsmouth, is to miss most of Pompey's pre-season schedule after picking up an injury (The News)

4. Wyke to Latics? Charlie Wyke appears set to turn down the chance fo a move to Scottish giants Celtic in favour of remaining in League One, with Wigan reportedly leading the race to sign the striker after his Sunderland departure. (Various)