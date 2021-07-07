Sheffield Wednesday transfer news and rumours: Owls give chance to Premier League starlet, Leeds United close in on League One star, Sunderland AFC linked with midfielder, Ipswich Town after striker
Things are starting to really get going in League One on the transfer front after a slow start to the transfer window.
Sheffield Wednesday as things stand, are still under a transfer embargo but having finally released their accounts yesterday and with talks ongoing with the EFL, it is expected that movement could be made on that very soon.
Wages, FFP, furlough and a £2.5m rent: Sheffield Wednesday's 2019/20 accounts explained in plain English
The Owls are currently at the end of their pre-season training camp in Wales, where they will finish off with a match against Celtic, before heading into a fairly busy friendly schedule starting at Chester on Saturday.
It wouldn’t be a surprise to see more trialists given a chance in that match at the weekend, with Darren Moore having a look at a couple of players during the camp already.
Elsewhere, it’s busy in League One with some of Wednesday’s divisional rivals being linked almost daily with new signings as the new campaign begins in just a month’s time.
Here’s a round-up of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the division.