Sheffield Wednesday transfer news and rumours: Owls confident over signing, Wednesday-linked star given chance, Sunderland man stays calm, Ipswich Town to make fresh bid
It had been quiet on the transfer front for Sheffield Wednesday so far but things have started to crank into gear in the past few days.
New deals were agreed with young players and a couple more swelled the ranks of the under 23s with the Owls in the past week and now the attention is turning to bolstering the senior squad as Wednesday prepare for life in League One
The Owls are currently in Wales as part of their pre-season schedule and this will take on Celtic behind closed doors this week. Their full schedule was also revealed yesterday which included a friendly with South Yorkshire rivals Barnsely, again behind closed doors.
While it may be a little slow on the transfer front for Wednesday, the same can’t be said across League One where some teams have already added to their squads while others are being linked with every player available!
Here’s a round-up of the latest transfer news and rumours from across the division.