New deals were agreed with young players and a couple more swelled the ranks of the under 23s with the Owls in the past week and now the attention is turning to bolstering the senior squad as Wednesday prepare for life in League One

The Owls are currently in Wales as part of their pre-season schedule and this will take on Celtic behind closed doors this week. Their full schedule was also revealed yesterday which included a friendly with South Yorkshire rivals Barnsely, again behind closed doors.

While it may be a little slow on the transfer front for Wednesday, the same can’t be said across League One where some teams have already added to their squads while others are being linked with every player available!

Here’s a round-up of the latest transfer news and rumours from across the division.

1. City Boy becomes an Imp Lewis Fiorini has moved from Manchester City to Lincoln City on a seaon long loan. The 19-year-old midfielder who was on loan at NAC Breda last year said: "Last year was my first season in professional football and I managed to settle down, break into the team and scored a few good goals too. I'm hoping to carry that on this season with Lincoln." Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

2. Celina for Ipswich Town return? Bersant Celina is being linked with a move back to Ipswich Town, where he had a spell on loan four years ago. The former Manchester City youngster, who has also been at Swansea, is currently at French side Dijon who finished bottom of Ligue One last season. (The72) Photo: Lewis Storey Buy photo

3. Wag sent to Coventry Martyn Waghorn has left Derby County to join Coventry City on a two-year deal. A few League One teams had been linked with the striker, including Ipswich Town, however Waghorn has remained in the Championship with the Sky Blues Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo

4. McGeady stays calm Aiden McGeady isn't concerned about Sunderland's slow transfer activity this sumer: He told Sunderland Echo: "You can probably look at past experiences in this league where we have signed players and jumped the gun and rushed into it - and maybe it's not the right thing to do." Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo