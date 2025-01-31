Sheffield Wednesday transfer mini-saga over with '£2m transfer' complete

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the transfer stories that has bubbled under throughout Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer window is all but over, The Star understands.

The Star revealed earlier in the month that six-goal Owls forward Michael Smith was of interest to League One big-spenders Wrexham, who had identified him as a perfect addition for their League One promotion push. An approach was made to Wednesday over a potential transfer after the 33-year-old sat out of three matches on the spin.

But Smith returned to the side at QPR on Saturday and came off the bench to score within six minutes and turn the 2-0 win in Wednesday’s favour. Speaking after the game, Owls boss Danny Röhl spoke warmly on the forward’s impact and sidestepped questions on whether he would remain a Wednesday player beyond the transfer deadline.

Smith was believed to be Wrexham’s prime target as they sought to add firepower up top - though The Star’s understanding was that ultimately a deal was never likely. With no successful end in sight in their pursuit of a transfer, things have moved on and the Welsh club have completed the signing of another striker of the same surname - Reading man Sam Smith. The Royals forward has scored 11 goals in 25 third tier appearances this season and the deal is reported to be worth somewhere in the region of £2m.

It comes as little surprise that The Star is told that the forthcoming deal for the Royals’ Smith all but ends Wrexham’s interest in his Wednesday namesake. Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash with Luton Town, Röhl suggested the exit of any of his senior players was unlikely as things stand but not impossible depending on how the market falls for them in the coming days. The Owls remain intent on adding to their own attacking options before the window is out.