Fresh Sheffield Wednesday transfer link would see international link up with former coach
Completion of the latest deadline day transfer story at Sheffield Wednesday would see a Denmark international reunited with his former coach.
BBC Sheffield have reported that Swansea City left-back Kristian Pedersen is a target for the Owls, with a possible loan switch mooted. Left-back is a position Wednesday are looking to strengthen with the clock ticking down towards the 11pm transfer deadline.
The 29-year-old is an experienced Championship performer having played 159 times in the English second tier. He spent four successful years at Birmingham City between 2018 and 2022 - where he made 161 appearances across all competitions - before a short stint in the Bundesliga with 1. FC Köln. He signed for Swansea City in the summer and has made only five appearances to date.
It is in his younger years that he spent time under the management of Owls assistant coach Henrik Pedersen at Danish top tier side HB Køge. Wednesday are working on further deals heading into the deadline, with Leeds United attacking midfielder Ian Poveda a key target.