BBC Sheffield have reported that Swansea City left-back Kristian Pedersen is a target for the Owls, with a possible loan switch mooted. Left-back is a position Wednesday are looking to strengthen with the clock ticking down towards the 11pm transfer deadline.

The 29-year-old is an experienced Championship performer having played 159 times in the English second tier. He spent four successful years at Birmingham City between 2018 and 2022 - where he made 161 appearances across all competitions - before a short stint in the Bundesliga with 1. FC Köln. He signed for Swansea City in the summer and has made only five appearances to date.

