Sheffield Wednesday transfer latest and why business can continue after tonight's deadline

As reported by The Star earlier this week, the Owls would ideally like to seal a deal for another striker, with Darren Moore telling us over the weekend that if no more business is able to be squeezed through, he’ll be happy working with the squad he’s got regardless.

It is widely understood that the parameters Wednesday are working under mean that paying a transfer fee is not an option in this window at least, meaning any further business today is most likely to be completed in the loan market.

Moore has a solid reputation among senior clubs in the Premier League for developing young talent and though the club already have six loan players on the books – only five are allowed to be named in a matchday squad – he has experience of juggling a surplus having had seven loanees in his Doncaster Rovers squad last season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A striker is on top of Darren Moore's wishlist for Sheffield Wednesday on deadline day.

EFL rules will allow for further business to take place – any attempt to bring free agents to the club can wait until after the window closes.

This summer’s vast rebuild could yet see some of the squad’s younger players move out on loan. The likes of Charles Hagan is of interest to a handful League Two clubs and any deal there would have to be completed this evening.