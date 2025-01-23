Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tonight’s Sheffield Wednesday headlines.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Alan Irvine has landed himself a position as part of David Moyes' backroom staff at Everton.

The 66-year-old is returning to Goodison Park for a fourth spell, having served them as a player during the 1980s and then as a coach, and also an academy manager. Irvine, who last managed in 2017 during an interim spell with Norwich City, will work as an assistant coach to Moyes, who succeeded Sean Dyche at Goodison Park earlier this month.

“Obviously, Alan is somebody who I have known for a very long time and have tremendous respect for,” said Moyes to the Toffees official club website.

“His knowledge of the game, as well as his understanding of what is required at Everton – a club that means a lot to both of us – will be invaluable.”

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Alan Irvine is back at Everton. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Alan Irvine at Sheffield Wednesday

Irvine was the manager of the Owls from January 2010 to February 2011, succeeding Brian Laws. His record in the Hillsborough hot seat was 24 wins, 13 draws, and 22 defeats in 59 games. The Scotsman was unable to stop Wednesday from being relegated, and he remained until February, with his side sitting in 12th in the League One standings.

It would be three years till the former Crystal Palace winger would manage again. West Brom, then in the Premier League appointed him as their head coach, and that would be the first and only time he was afforded the chance to manage in the English top-flight.

He managed the Baggies for 22 games, winning five matches, and was relieved of his duties with the team in 16th. A caretaker spell at Norwich City followed two years later after he initially joined the Canaries as assistant to Alex Neil, but he left once they appointed Daniel Farke.

Since 2017, Irvine was working alongside Moyes at West Ham. He followed Moyes to the London Stadium for his two spells there, first as a coach, and then moved in to a technical advisory role.

Shea Charles featured for Sheffield Wednesday in their 3-0 defeat to Leeds United at the weekend. | George Wood/Getty Images

D-day for Shea Charles

Sheffield Wednesday have till the end of today to try and persuade Southampton to let Charles rejoin them for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign. The young midfielder has returned to the Saints after he served a seven-day notice.

Charles played the full match against Leeds United on Sunday, and then played the first-half in the recent 2-2 draw with Bristol City. As reported by The Star earlier today, despite interest from inter-city rivals Sheffield United, Charles' first choice is to remain with Wednesday.

Southampton want improved terms on the loan however, with the wage contribution increased and the loan fee. With the Blades, as well as teams abroad showing an interest, Wednesday are now faced with the task of landing Charles, or risk losing him to their rivals.

The 17-time Northern Ireland international has been a key part of Danny Rohl's team this season. He's played in 26 matches in all competitions, providing four assists and a goal. Wednesday would have to get a deal done before lunch-time tomorrow for Charles to be considered for the trip to Loftus Road on Saturday.