Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This afternoon’s Sheffield Wednesday transfer headlines.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday will have to compete with Watford to sign Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis, according to a report.

It's being reported by Alan Nixon on his Patreon account that the Hornets are eyeing up a move for Dennis. The 27-year-old has already had two spells at Vicarage Road, and could have the edge on the Owls, because of the players’ familiarity to the Hertfordshire club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday's interest in Dennis was reported by The Star on Friday. After Shea Charles' return to Hillsborough was confirmed, it now looks like a striker will be on the agenda. Danny Rohl wants a player to add 'something special' in the final third, and that a front-man could be the difference whether they break in to the play-off picture or not.

The Nigerian international is one of many forward players Wednesday are considering, but he is one of the first names to be linked. Before Watford's interest, it was claimed by Owls correspondent Alex Miller that a deal would be 'tricky' to pull off if they made him a prime target, with interest from clubs in England, and abroad.

Emmanuel Dennis is being linked with a return to Watford. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Emmanuel Dennis connection at Watford

Watford this week had to confirm that they were committed to continuing on with head coach Tom Cleverley, amid rumours that they were going to replace him with Villareal boss Jose Rojo Martin. Cleverley and Dennis were teammates together during the 2021/22 season, and so the striker would know what the current Watford boss is all about as both a player and manager.

Dennis came to England in 2021, joining from Club Brugge. He was an instant impact, netting 10 goals in 35 games, but that wasn't enough to prevent them from being relegated. Nottingham Forest signed Dennis two games in to the Championship season, but unfortunately for the move hasn't worked out, having netted just two goals in 25 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, Watford signed him on loan, and he scored four times in 18 appearances, enjoying a brief spell under Valerien Ismael, and then Cleverley. This season, Dennis failed to secure a move away from the City Ground, and has been frozen out of the first-team picture.

League One clubs eye Solhull Moors goalkeeper

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke claims that Killian Barrett is of interest to clubs in League One. The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Solihull Moors, who have recently changed their manager, appointing Matt Taylor after Andy Whing headed to Barrow.

In a post on X, shared on Friday afternoon, O'Rourke said: "A number of League One clubs are interested in Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Killian Barrett following his impressive form on loan at Solihull Moors."

Barrett has so far made eight appearances for the National League club after joining them in December, keeping two clean sheets. Despite the transfer speculation, he was in between the sticks for their 2-0 defeat to Halifax Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irish-qualified goalkeeper was among the substitutes for Wednesday in their Carabao Cup tie against Brentford at the end of October. He's still waiting for his first-team debut for Wednesday, but he has enjoyed a remarkable rise through England's non-league system, playing for Hartley Witney, Woodley United, and Binfield FC.