Sheffield Wednesday transfer gossip as twist provides big boost and striker eyed

Sheffield Wednesday could still yet sign Rabbi Matondo, as talks stall about a possible move to Coventry City.

Rabbi Matondo was linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday as well as Sunderland in this window, but it looked like he was on his way to Coventry City. An initial loan deal looked to be agreed with a buy option included, which would be in the region of around £2 million in the summer.

Broadcaster Sky Sports said that a move had broken down due to a disagreement between Coventry and Rangers, and that they had been unable to agree on the bonuses involved as part of the deal.

Asked whether any deals were close to happening, the Chelsea legend said: “No, not at this period in time. There’s nothing I can tell you that’s imminent.”

When asked about Matondo in particular, he batted away the question and refused to be drawn on speculation. “I’m not going to speak about that one today,” he added.

“He’s a Rangers player and I think it’s respectful to not speak about that one at this point.”

Lampard’s comments signs that Wednesday could still thrash out a deal to sign the Wales international. Matondo, who came through the academies at Cardiff City and Manchester City, has 10 games of Championship football under his belt after a loan spell at Stoke City in 2021.

Matondo’s current club boss Phillipe Clement was asked about him in the week, and he said: “I don't know yet.

“So I can only tell things when things are signed. So for the moment, there's no news yet about that.”

Rabbi Matondo of Rangers (R) is a target for Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and one other unnamed European club | Getty Images

Rabbi Matondo’s career

The 24-year-old has spent the majority of his senior career playing for Rangers. He was signed by the Scottish Premiership club in a deal worth around £1.8million in 2022.

To date, he's made 67 appearances for the Ibrox club, with 12 assists and eight goals in that time. Matondo played a part in helping the side from the Scottish capital win the Scottish League Cup last term.

Before joining Rangers, Matondo was at Man City but he never made a competitive senior appearance for their first-team. Bundesliga outfit Schalke signed him for a fee of up to £11 million on a four-and-a-half-year deal in 2019.

The Liverpool-born winger ended up making 32 appearances in total for Schalke, netting just twice. The German outfit loaned him to Stoke and then to Cercle Brugge, and he discovered his goal scoring touch whilst out in Belgium.

This season, Matondo has made eight appearances in all competitions, registering two goals and two assists. The forward hasn't been involved in their last couple of matches, and wasn't in their squad for their defeat to Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Former Watford striker a target

It was reported by The Star earlier that Wednesday are interested in signing Emmanuel Dennis. There is interest from other Championship clubs in the forward who is out of favour at Nottingham Forest.

Dennis cost Forest £20m during the summer of 2022, prizing him away from Vicarage Road. Unfortunately for the Nigerian striker he's been unable to make much of an impact for the Reds with a record of two goals in 19 games two seasons ago.