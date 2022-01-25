The Owls, who are known to be keen on bringing in a left-sided central defender, have also been linked with a move for ex-Liverpool youngster Conor Masterson, who is now playing for QPR.

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Blackpool player Tyreece John-Jules in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackpool and Fulham at Bloomfield Road on September 11, 2021 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland eye striker reunion and former Leeds starlet

Meanwhile, veteran striker Jermaine Defoe has confirmed an offer from Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion rivals Sunderland is one of ‘a few options’ available to him as he plots his next move after leaving Scottish giants Rangers.

The Black Cats have also been linked with Tottenham winger Jack Clarke.

Another of League One’s big-hitters, Portsmouth, are thought to be close to signing young Crystal Palace goalkeeper Ollie Webber on loan for the rest of the season.

Sunderland defender Denver Hume is also thought to be close to joining the club.

Elsewhere, Doncaster Rovers have signed former Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town midfielder Adam Clayton on an 18-month deal.

The 33-year-old was a free agent after leaving Birmingham City in November 2021.

Gary McSheffrey's Doncaster moved off the foot of the League One table on Saturday when they beat MK Dons to end a run of five straight league defeats.

Wrexham use financial muscle to poach AFC Wimbledon striker

On Monday it emerged big-spending Wrexham, who are chasing promotion from the National League, had paid AFC Wimbledon £300,000 to capture the services of striker Ollie Palmer.

Wimbledon chief executive Joe Palmer said Palmer was made “an irresistible personal offer.”

He added: “We couldn't have offered him anywhere near what he was being offered and the last thing we wanted to do was force him to stay against his will.”

No move for Rotherham striker

As the window hots up, there are still no takers for wantaway Rotherham striker, who handed in a transfer request earlier this month.

Ladapo has continued to be involved for the Millers since his request was reluctantly accepted by Paul Warne.

Championship clubs enter race with League One duo for striker

Barnsley and Preston are the latest clubs to join the race for Morecambe striker Cole Stockton.

The 27-year-old has attracted interest from both the Championship and League One after impressing during the first half of the campaign.

He has scored 20 goals in 31 outings in all competitions so far this term – form that has also seen both Bolton and Rotherham linked with the forward this month.