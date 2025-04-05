Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday face the prospect of a transfer embargo that would last three transfer windows if they do not play their players what is owed to them for March on Monday latest.

Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri admitted to The Star he did not know whether or not he would be able to satisfy that deadline, claiming the transfer of money owed to him in his outside business interests was preventing the payments. Some backroom staff and non-footballing staff went unpaid as payday came and went, with some others only receiving a portion of their March wage payments. It’s understood the staff payments have now been satisfied.

Heading into the weekend the clock is ticking on those player payments, however, with Monday serving as the potential 30th day the club are delinquent on payments owed to either players or HMRC. Under EFL rules that would automatically serve them with a three-window transfer embargo. But what does it all mean? And what business would Wednesday be able to do should that be the case?

What rule are Wednesday in danger of breaking?

They’re in danger of breaking the EFL’s 30-day rule, which punishes clubs who have accrued 30 days of late payments for HMRC bills and player wages across a 12-month period stretching from July 1 to June 30 each year.

The Owls fell foul of a HMRC tax payment deadline in October and are late in paying their player wages for March. Time is winding down if the club are not able to sort itself out and pay what it owes - with Monday apparently the deadline.

Why are clubs slapped with embargoes in these cases?

As a deterrent. The EFL seek to protect clubs against mismanagement by putting stringent rules in place to punish repeat offenders when it comes to late payments. The on-time satisfaction of HMRC payments was added to the 30-day rule in the summer of 2023 to sit alongside the late payment of player wages

The EFL website states: “Embargoes are intended to operate as a deterrent against Clubs defaulting on financial obligations to clubs or players, and/or breaching other key relevant regulations e.g. reporting on financial matters. An embargo prevents a Club from strengthening its team or adding to its playing staff costs until such time as it has met its existing financial obligations and/or the Club has rectified the relevant breach of EFL regulation(s).”

But they could still sign players, right?

Yes, but under very strict rules and not courtesy of a transfer fee or a loan fee. It would mean Wednesday would be limited to signing free agent players or players available for loan without any fee - and even then only if they had less than 23 players in total; a practice described by the EFL as ‘staffing up’ and designed to ensure a degree of competitiveness for embargoed clubs. Clubs cannot offer to pay players additional wages on top of the wages already paid by a parent club.

Under these circumstances, players can only be signed until the end of the season and loan players can only be signed for half a season. All deals must be ratified by the EFL and budget restrictions apply dependent upon the divisional status of the Club under embargo.

What about academy players?

The squad total of 23 players mentioned above consists only of ‘players of a professional standing’. In theory, clubs placed under a registration embargo are able to register academy players and scholars to play in senior football and those players can be upgraded to professional contracts without becoming a ‘player of professional standing’, but only ‘depending on the circumstances of the club’, with those decisions ratified by the EFL.

Could they offer new contracts to existing players?

In a word, yes. But it’s a little unclear in that, again, any new contract offers lodged with existing players would have to be ratified by the EFL and would be considered alongside the circumstances of the club in question.

So if the 30-day rule is broken, could Wednesday appeal?

In a word, yes. At the same time the HMRC payments were added as part of the 30-day ruling, an attached amendment to the EFL rulebook also made clear clubs could seek to appeal the decision. The likely strength of any Wednesday appeal in that case is not known.