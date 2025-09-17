Sheffield Wednesday are back under embargo, this time for two issues that haven’t come up before in their plethora of previous embargoes.

The Owls have been in and out of embargo for many months now, with Dejphon Chansiri’s running of the football club continuing to leave them in chaos and limbo.

Previous embargoes have been linked to money owed to their own players, other clubs by way of transfer fees, as well as monies owed to HMRC. The club recently managed to clear all of those from the English Football League’s Embargoes and Fee Restrictions page, but now find themselves back on it once again.

This time around they’re with regards to ‘Regulation 16.21.8 - Future Financial Information’ and ‘P&S Rule 2.10.3 - Secure Funding’, both of which are - to oversimplify it - linked to an inability to prove that the club can be funded going forward. The EFL are unable to give any specifics, though, with details remaining confidential.

It’s the latest chapter in a miserable summer for Wednesday, and will strengthen fans’ desire even further in their attempts to force Chansiri out of their club. Only when the Wednesday chairman can rectify the current issues will the embargoes be lifted.

What is the first - Future Financial Information – embargo for?

BOYCOTT: An empty Kop and half-closed North Stand as Sheffield Wednesday fans stayed away from their League Cup tie with Grimsby Town (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

“16.21.8 - as a result of its review of all the documents and information submitted by the Club pursuant to Regulations 16.2 to 16.20, and having taken into account any failure of the Club to supply any such documents or information, in its reasonable opinion it determines that the Club will not over the course of the following Season be able to:

“(a) pay its liabilities to the creditors listed in Article 47.1 of The League's Articles of Association and to any foreign Transferor Club (in so far as they are or will become creditors of the Club) and to its employees as they fall due; or

“(b) fulfil its obligations to play fixtures under the jurisdiction of The League; ог

“(c) be able to provide such rights, facilities and services as are required to enable The League to fulfil its commercial and broadcasting contracts; or

“(d) discharge all other financial obligations that the Club has without having to rely on equity, loan, donation or other non-trading income or injections.”

What is the second - Secure Funding - embargo for?

“2.10 - If the Estimated P&S Calculation or Relegated Club Estimated P&S Calculation results in a forecast loss that exceeds the Lower Loss Threshold, then the following shall apply:

“2.10.1 - the Club shall provide, by 31 March in the current Season, Future Financial Information to cover the period commencing from its last accounting reference date (as defined in section 391 of the 2006 Act) until the end of T+2 and a calculation of estimated aggregated Adjusted Earnings Before Tax until the end of T+2 based on that Future Financial Information;

“2.10.2 - the Club shall provide such evidence of Secure Funding as The League considers sufficient; and

“2.10.3 - if the Club is unable to provide evidence of Secure Funding as set out in Rule 2.10.2, The League shall have the powers set out in Regulation 16.22.”

The embargo gives Wednesday further problems in the transfer market, and means that they’ll have less chance of persuading the EFL to let them sign players.

Outside a window clubs under embargo can only sign free agents when they have less than 16 ‘permitted players ‘ - players with three or more league starts at a club’s current level or higher over the course of his career. Wednesday already have 16 of them on their books.

