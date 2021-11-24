Moore has operated with a makeshift back line in recent weeks following an injury crisis which has seen Marvin Johnson and Jaden Brown, who are both wingers, operate on the left side of a three-man defence.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore pays tribute to hero Josh Windass after MK Dons comeback win

Youngster Ciaran Brennan has stepped in to provide cover in the last two matches after an injury to the former.

Sheffield Wednesday will make do with their current defensive options until the January transfer window at least, Owls boss Darren Moore has confirmed.

The Owls had made an offer to a free agent who Moore said was ready to play straight away, but a deal could not be done before the club’s self-imposed deadline of Monday afternoon.

Moore said: "We felt that if we had signed him, he would have come in and played. There’s other defenders out there but the problem you have got is they will take four to six weeks to get fit.

"Before you know it we’re at the January window, it’s pointless. What we will do now is we’ll bat on with we’ve got.”

He added: "Marvin is making good progress and even though we know he’s not an out-and-out defender he has deputised and used that position well.

"What we will do now is batten down the hatches, we’ll wrap the defender we have got up in cotton wool and we’ll hopefully get one or two back over the next couple of weeks and go on from there.”