Sheffield Wednesday transfer consideration set for deal despite window closure

One of the players considered by Sheffield Wednesday in their vast summer recruitment push looks set for a move away from Tottenham Hotspur - despite the closure of the transfer window.

The Star revealed last month that Tottenham Hotspur youngster Alfie Devine was a transfer window consideration for Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls looked to put the finishing touches on their squad before last week’s summer window deadline.

Wednesday brought in 11 senior players in a whirlwind revamp of the squad and their last deal of the summer saw Shea Charles sign on loan from Southampton, a player of a similar profile to that of Devine, as Danny Röhl sought to strengthen in midfield.

Despite further reported interest from elsewhere, the deadline passed without Devine securing a move away from Spurs. Football.london now report, however, that the England youth international is set for a switch despite the closure of the UK window and that he is on his way to Belgium. Reports on Wednesday afternoon suggested he was on his way for a medical with top tier side Westerlo, who finished 11th in the Belgian Pro League last season.

Devine was named on the bench in Spurs’ 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United over the weekend but appears to be able to leave the club to continue his development. The 20-year-old starred in loan stints with Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle last season and is hotly-tipped.