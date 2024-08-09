Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Celtic wonder kid and Sheffield Wednesday summer transfer consideration Karamoko Dembele is set for a permanent transfer to the Championship, according to reports.

The Star revealed in May that the diminutive trickster was a name the Owls were weighing up as a potential transfer option and had made contact with French club Brest as an explorative enquiry, but there has been little to suggest things ever went a great deal further despite reports they were among the front-runners.

Now, transfer specialist reporter Fabrizio Romano reports that QPR are the side set to complete a deal to the tune of €3m. Romano reports the fee has been agreed between the two clubs and that he will travel to the UK for a medical and that the €3m fee includes add-ons. A sell-on clause is also said to have been included in the agreement.

Dembele, an attacking midfielder who garnered a great deal of publicity for making his debut for Celtic’s under-20 side at the age of just 13 back in 2016. He caught the eye last time out in a loan spell in League One with Blackpool, where he scored nine goals and claimed 14 assists across all competitions.

Wednesday announced the signing of striker Ike Ugbo this week, though work on the transfer front continues. Manager Danny Röhl has suggested they remain in the market for another striker and depth in other positions remains a priority. The Owls are expected to look into the Premier League loan market, with targets already identified, though they are believed to be considering further options beyond temporary deals. Players are expected to leave Hillsborough before the closure of the window on August 30.