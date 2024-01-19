Former Sheffield Wednesday transfer consideration and ex-Leeds United man signs for Championship rivals
A player considered as a potential transfer option for Sheffield Wednesday this summer has made a second transfer switch of the season.
Wednesday's old League One foes Plymouth Argyle have been highly active in the January transfer window, bringing in new manager Ian Foster alongside a host of signings as they seek to pull further away from the drop zone and extend the eight-point buffer they currently hold on the 22nd-placed Owls.
They've moved to sign Adam Forshaw from Norwich City on a permanent deal just a few months after the Liverpool-born midfielder was signed on a free transfer basis following the end of a five-year stint with Leeds United. Unreported at the time, The Star understands Forshaw was on a list of potential transfer options for Wednesday, though nothing went beyond exploratory talks as both parties looked elsewhere.
A hugely experienced playmaker whose career has been blighted by injuries, Forshaw counts Everton, Brentford, Wigan Athletic and Middlesbrough among his other former clubs. He is the fifth signing of Plymouth's whirlwind January with several players having come and gone from Home Park in the last couple of weeks.