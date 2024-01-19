Wednesday's old League One foes Plymouth Argyle have been highly active in the January transfer window, bringing in new manager Ian Foster alongside a host of signings as they seek to pull further away from the drop zone and extend the eight-point buffer they currently hold on the 22nd-placed Owls.

They've moved to sign Adam Forshaw from Norwich City on a permanent deal just a few months after the Liverpool-born midfielder was signed on a free transfer basis following the end of a five-year stint with Leeds United. Unreported at the time, The Star understands Forshaw was on a list of potential transfer options for Wednesday, though nothing went beyond exploratory talks as both parties looked elsewhere.

