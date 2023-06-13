4 . Ellis Simms - Everton

Simms’ situation at Everton is certainly worth keeping an eye on in the coming months. The 22-year-old started just two league games for The Toffees after being recalled by the Premier League club from Sunderland in January. Everton will be looking to sign more strikers this summer, which may mean offloading Simms - who has a year left on his contract at Goodison Park. One thing is for sure, though, he won’t be a player without suitors. Photo: Gareth Copley