Technically, the transfer window has not yet even opened and while Sheffield Wednesday have made clear they want to get business done and dusted early doors, there is time for the engines to get rolling.
With a handful of links having permeated already, Wednesday fans have used social media to discuss their dream window, who they feel would be a good fit and where they think the bargains are.
Here are another 17 names mentioned by supporters online, ranging from established Championship names to young loanees.
1. Joel Latibeaudiere - Swansea City
It would be some statement if it did come off. The former England youth international and Manchester City defender is 23, he’s available on a free - barring any late change of mind in re-signing for the Swans - and is looking to take his next step after three years in South Wales. The likes of Luton Town are aid to be interested alongside a raft of Championship clubs. Photo: Ryan Hiscott
2. Joe Gelhardt - Leeds United
A talented 21-year-old whose loan stint at Sunderland last term didn’t go as stunningly as he perhaps would have fancied, Leeds forward Gelhardt could fit the profile of what Wednesday are looking to inject up top. Would Leeds loan out to a rival in the same division? Will they not have designs on using Gelhardt themselves? Photo: Frank Reid
3. Jay Stansfield - Fulham
A bright, talented 20-year-old forward who got a handful of Premier League sub appearances under his belt before heading out on loan to Exeter City, where he stepped into the shirt of his late father Adam to national headlines. Nine goals followed. With that experience behind him, a Championship loan would surely hit the spot for Stansfield?
4. Ellis Simms - Everton
Simms’ situation at Everton is certainly worth keeping an eye on in the coming months. The 22-year-old started just two league games for The Toffees after being recalled by the Premier League club from Sunderland in January. Everton will be looking to sign more strikers this summer, which may mean offloading Simms - who has a year left on his contract at Goodison Park. One thing is for sure, though, he won’t be a player without suitors. Photo: Gareth Copley