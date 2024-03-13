Sheffield Wednesday training pictures show interesting development decision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bibbo has plenty of experience having worked for the likes of Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion prior to his time at Middlewood Road, and James Beadle – who worked with him during his days in the Seagulls’ youth setup – has spoken highly of his ability to improve goalkeepers.

Since his arrival the Owls have been working with a three goalkeeper team of Beadle, Cameron Dawson and Pierce Charles, but pictures of training this week showed that another young stopper, Jack Hall, is also in the mix as things stand.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Hall, 19, and Charles, 18, have been rated highly in the Wednesday youth setup in recent times, both having gone on to represent England and Northern Ireland respectively at youth level, however not too much separates them from 19-year-old Beadle in terms of their age.

The Owls academy duo are getting to an age now where they probably need to be playing football on a more regular basis against senior opposition, and it may be that next season presents an opportunity for them to do so, but for now they’ve been tasked with taking things up a level in-house.