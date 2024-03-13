Sheffield Wednesday training pictures show interesting development decision
Bibbo has plenty of experience having worked for the likes of Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion prior to his time at Middlewood Road, and James Beadle – who worked with him during his days in the Seagulls’ youth setup – has spoken highly of his ability to improve goalkeepers.
Since his arrival the Owls have been working with a three goalkeeper team of Beadle, Cameron Dawson and Pierce Charles, but pictures of training this week showed that another young stopper, Jack Hall, is also in the mix as things stand.
Both Hall, 19, and Charles, 18, have been rated highly in the Wednesday youth setup in recent times, both having gone on to represent England and Northern Ireland respectively at youth level, however not too much separates them from 19-year-old Beadle in terms of their age.
The Owls academy duo are getting to an age now where they probably need to be playing football on a more regular basis against senior opposition, and it may be that next season presents an opportunity for them to do so, but for now they’ve been tasked with taking things up a level in-house.
Having seen plenty of what Charles can do given how often he’s been part of the setup this season both in training and on a matchday, Bibbo will be keen to see what Hall - who has been playing for the U21s - is all about during their sessions at Middlewood Road so that they can map out the best pathway for his development.