Sheffield Wednesday defender, Michael Ihiekwe, was pictured back in the thick of things at training ahead of the Owls’ game against Cardiff City this weekend.

Ihiekwe hasn’t made a matchday squad for the Owls since early October after suffering an injury that has kept him on the sidelines, but Danny Röhl confirmed recently that he was nearing a return to action after getting back out on the grass before the international break.

Now, with Cardiff’s Hillsborough visit just a couple of days away, photos showed him very much in the mix amongst his Wednesday teammates, suggesting that he could well be in contention for the clash against the Bluebirds - his last outing was the 3-2 win against West Bromwich Albion, also on home soil.

Also spotted in Wednesday training was the returning Gabriel Otegbayo after he came back from international duty with Republic of Ireland’s U21s, as well as young Rio Shipston who has been handed the chance to work with the seniors after he came back from a recent injury and scored in the week against Burnley U21s. Jack Phillips, a teenage goalkeeper, was also there in the absence of James Beadle and Pierce Charles.

Nathaniel Chalobah, who played in that win over the Clarets as part of his return to fitness, will be hoping to get back amongst things in Danny Röhl’s matchdays in the near future, too, however the likes of Akin Famewo and Olaf Kobacki are still some way off being back out on the field again.

The Owls are 15th going into this weekend’s game and could climb up to 11th if other results go their way, but for Röhl it will be more about getting back to winning ways on the back of their Steel City derby defeat than where it actually takes them in the Championship table.