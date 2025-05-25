Sheffield Wednesday academy manager, Jon Pepper, is excited about the upgrades taking place at the club’s Middlewood Road training ground.

The Owls’ academy is currently undergoing a seven-figure revamp as they look to improve the facilities for the youngsters coming through the ranks, while the first team pitches - both at Hillsborough and the training ground - are also being relaid. They’re much-needed changes, and Pepper says they’ll be very helpful for the players.

Part of those upgrades will see Wednesday become the first in England to adopt the ‘Pure PT’ by TigerTurf, which is used by Dutch giants, PSV Eindhoven, and the Owls youth head honcho is eager to see the benefits that it offers to the club’s next generation.

“It’s really positive for the academy,” he told the club website. “The replacement of the artificial surface is a really big plus for us. It’s going to be the first in the country. It’s a unique surface and I went over to Holland to see it first-hand at PSV Eindhoven, it’s a soft surface and will be much better for the lads to play on and for their bodies to reduce potential injuries. We’re excited to have this upgrade for all the age groups across the academy.

“The new building will look great, with the replacement of changing rooms and meeting room. Plans for the second phase will see a social area where families can meet and watch the sessions too, within a nice new environment... I’m really grateful the club have backed this enhanced provision and it will certainly have an impact on our players’ development. When the lads are back in preseason, to see the work will have a big impact and raise the positivity around the academy and the club as a whole.”

It has previously been reported that phase one of the upgrades will include the replacement of four changing rooms, officials' room and a meeting room, while phase two will add a new function room, dining facility and area for parents, so that Wednesday’s young players can ‘enjoy an enhanced experience during their time at Middlewood Road that supports their development into senior football’.

Wednesday’s U18s and U21s finished second and fifth respectively in their Professional Development League North divisions, and will be hoping to kick on again in 2025/26.