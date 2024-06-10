Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work at Sheffield Wednesday’s training ground is still underway as the club work hard to get it ready for the return of the players later this month.

The Owls’ team and staff will be back for testing on June 28th ahead of Owls in the Park, and will undertake preseason camps at St. George’s Park and in Germany throughout the month of July.

Sheffield Wednesday's Middlewood Road training ground.

Danny Röhl has spoken openly about his desire to see improvements made at Middlewood Road, and work to refurbish and improve the training facilities began as soon as the season came to an end. Both grass pitches have been ripped up and re-laid already, and the latest news is that the dome has also been re-installed.

Wednesday’s training dome, which houses an all-weather pitch for adverse weather, was taken down over a year ago due to safety concerns, and it has led to the team having had to train on the pitch at Hillsborough when the pitches at MW were frozen over. Having the dome back, it is hoped, will help solve that problem.

Meanwhile, The Star understands that enquiries have been made about new building work being done on-site in a further attempt to improve the facilities, however it remains to be seen how far into that process they are at present.

