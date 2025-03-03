Sheffield Wednesday tormentor a doubt for upcoming Championship clash

Plymouth Argyle may well be without their top scorer, Ryan Hardie, when they face Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The Pilgrims have a tough seven days on their calendar having faced Manchester City at the weekend, then Hull City tomorrow night and the Owls on Saturday. They battled hard but lost 3-1 against the Cityzens, but face a bit of a six-pointer with fellow relegation battlers, Hull City, on Tuesday.

And Miron Muslic is having to do it without his star striker, too, with Ryan Hardie having missed the last two matches due to injury, and it’s also been confirmed that the Hull game will come too early for him as well. His back injury means that it remains to be seen whether he’ll be ready to face the Owls this coming week, with plenty depending on how his return to training goes later this week.

Speaking in a press conference on Monday, Muslic said, “Ryan Hardie stayed in Plymouth, in his rehab phase. If we can progress in the next couple of days he should be able to have a light pitch session on Wednesday... "Joe (Edwards) is ready. He's been green-lighted for the last ten days, but it was a big injury."

Hardie has been a thorn in the Owls’ side on a number of occasions in recent years, with the Scot having scored three times against Wednesday in his eight meetings with the club - there are only four teams in his career that he’s scored more against. All three of those goals have come in home wins, too, including this fixture last season at Home Park.

Elsewhere, fellow striker, Muhamed Tijani, looks likely to miss out too after his recent injury, with the 24-year-old having not played for Plymouth since his goalscoring outing against Cardiff City on February 22nd. Meanwhile, Brendan Galloway was ruled out for the season in January so will be no nowhere near the team for this weekend.

