Sheffield Wednesday brought in a Premier League official in order to give them a run-down of what they’ll be met with regarding VAR on Monday.

Having spent the entire season playing without it, the controversial video assistant will come into play for the Owls and Barnsley in their play-off final at Wembley, and Darren Moore is leaving no stone unturned as he gets his players ready for what may lie ahead.

Luton Town, before their successful penalty shootout victory over Coventry City, had a late winner ruled out after it went to VAR, and Moore is eager to make sure everyone in his team is prepared for the ‘dos and don’ts’ of the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Star before leaving Sheffield, the Owls boss said, “We’re clear as to what the VAR is there for with the final. We have, like I’m sure the others have, had a Premier League official in to run through the aspects of what it does - because you’ve got to remember that we’ve had a season of not having it. Now, with the final, there are going to be parts of the game where it’ll be used, parts of the game where there’ll be a stoppage of play. The players have to get used to that.

“We’ve all seen it on TV, and we understand it, but to actually play in the arena with it, with those rules, I think it’s important that the players and staff know about it. So we’ve had that this week with that Premier League official coming in and going through video footage, the dos and dont’s and things like that.”

Wednesday left S6 on Saturday and will spend a couple of days training at a facility outside of London as they finalise their preparations for the huge game against the Reds under the arch on Monday.

The game is due to get underway at 3pm, and Moore will be hoping to head into the game with a clean bill of health in terms of those that featured in the semifinal win over Peterborough last week that booked their spot in the capital.