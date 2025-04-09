Sheffield Wednesday on Coronation Street and Des Walker's jeans - All Wednesday
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On this week's episode of All Wednesday we caught up with him to about his own Owls history... From squeezing the badge onto Coronation Street to going hunting for jean replacements with Des Walker. He's got plenty to say!
Craig, who’s love affair with SWFC - like so many others - started as a child, can often be spotted in the stands when Wednesday are in action, and he’s been there to witness the good and the bad over the years. He also tells the story of following the Hillsborough Miracle while on set for a TV recording.
You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, meanwhile, for a short clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.