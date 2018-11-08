Sheffield Wednesday: Tom Lees says players will “work hard and have right attitude” for Sheffield derby 

Wednesday captain Tom Lees says the squad had a pep talk among themselves ahead of the Steel City derby.

Skipper Lees says the players had their own get-together earlier this week in the light of four consecutive losses.

The Owls head into Friday's game at Bramall Lane ten points behind arch-rivals Sheffield United.

"We are aware of what it means and the boys have spoke about it on our own the other day," Lees said.

"We have just got to approach it as the biggest game of our season so far.

"We are desperate for a win without it being a derby, but we have that added on top now.

Owls skipper Tom Lees........Pic Steve Ellis

"I am not going to play it down, how big an occasion it is, because it’s massive.

"We know the importance of it.

"There’s no short-cuts, no magic pill you can take.

"We just have to work hard and have the right attitude.

"That will is more important than ever in these type of games."

Lees believes that despite four straight defeats, games have been on a knife-edge - barring the debacle at home to Norwich last weekend.

He says the players now want to repay the fans with a performance they can be proud of at Bramall Lane.

"When we have lost games in this run, a lot of them have been due to individual mistakes," Lees added.

"In a lot of the games it’s been a poor five seconds, and generally over 90 minutes we have been okay.

"Against Norwich, it’s the first time for a prolonged period of time where we didn’t play well, and let ourselves down.

"In any of the losses it’s not been about lack of effort or giving up.

"We are now looking to show that’s not what we are about and that we can do better.

"We know what it can do going forward, to get a good result."

