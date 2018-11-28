Sheffield Wednesday: Tom Lees says Owls can get better and will look to build on Bolton win

Tom Lees is adamant Wednesday can improve after finally ending their winless drought.

The Owls recorded a slender win over Bolton in midweek to seal a first victory in seven games.

Relief...from Owls scorer skipper Tom Lees with Ash Baker.....Pic Steve Ellis

The Wednesday captain headed home just before the hour mark to seal the points against Phil Parkinson's side.

Jos Luhukay and his players have come in for plenty of criticism in recent weeks after a raft of below-par performances.

But Lees hopes the Hillsborough success can signal a change in fortunes.

"We can get better," Lees admitted.

"Against better teams, without being disrespectful to Bolton, I think we would have given them opportunities, but it is something to build on.

"I don't think we will get carried away.

"This was not great; we have got the win and hopefully we can build on that."

Lees' goal came on the eve of his 28th birthday but the skipper was more concerned with securing only a second shut-out of the season.

He also says that overcoming a rugged Bolton side is something the team have struggled with in recent years.

"I enjoyed it (the goal), but I probably enjoyed keeping the clean sheet more," said Lees.

"It was a really poor game and just good for us to get a win.

"If we had not come out with a win in such a poor game, I don't know what we could have taken from it, really.

"They (Bolton) do not play a particularly nice style of football, but those are the games we have found hard over the last couple of seasons.

"It is not how we want to play. It was difficult conditions and sometimes, you have to just a win and move on."

Another stern test awaits at the weekend, when Wednesday head across the Pennines to face Blackburn Rovers.

Lees added: "They are really strong and good at home and have done well this season with high energy.

"I have watched them a few times and they have a good balance between being high energy and playing nice football. I have been impressed."