Sheffield Wednesday: Tom Lees on why ‘iconic’ Steve Bruce can bring winning mentality to Hillsborough 

Sheffield Wednesday captain Tom Lees believes defensive icon Steve Bruce will bring a winning mentality to the squad when the new Owls manager takes over next month.

Bruce, who will take up his post at Hillsborough on February 1, has won promotion to the Premier League four times as manager and won twelve major trophies in his time as a player including three Premier League titles with Manchester United.

Owls skipper Tom Lees. Pic Steve Ellis

Wednesday are all too familiar with Bruce’s last successful promotion campaign with Hull City in 2016, when the Tigers advanced via the play-off final at the Owls’ expense in a 1-0 result at Wembley.

Last season’s run to the play-offs with former club Aston Villa was not as fruitful for the 58-year-old however, as his side were toppled by Fulham in the final.

But Bruce’s winning credentials clearly left a lasting impression with fellow defender Lees when he spoke to the Owls squad before handing over managerial duties to caretaker boss Steve Agnew.

“I was buzzing when he was announced as manager. In my position he’s iconic. Obviously after playing against him for a long time in the Championship as a manager, people have got a lot of good stuff to say about him,” Lees said.

“When he came in to speak to us you could feel that presence and he had a bit of an aura about him.

“He was a top defender and he’ll have that mentality that the [Manchester] United team had. It’s a real warrior and winning mentality and they’re the things that you want to take and that will rub off on people.”

Warrior mentality is something that Wednesday will look to implement against Hull when they travel to the KCOM Stadium in the Championship on Saturday with the in-form Tigers entering the match on the back of five successive league wins.

Hull, who sit three places above Wednesday in the Championship table in 13th place, are enjoying a resurgence under Nigel Adkins after a bumpy start to the campaign.

But after a strong festive period for the Owls under Lee Bullen, Lees believes Bruce will walk in to a club on the up.

“He has come here because he always goes to clubs that have a lot of potential. We have a lot of positives and if we can just get that final bit right then the potential is massive. Hopefully he can bring success.”